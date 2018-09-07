Menu
Login
Breaking

House fire claims elderly man's life

Rae Wilson
by
7th Sep 2018 12:52 AM

A MAN has died, another is critical, and several police have been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in NSW.

About 9.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to reports of a house on fire on Madigan Boulevard, Mount Warrigal, south of Wollongong.

Firefighters and police evacuated two people from the home.

One man, aged 84, died at the scene after he was unable to be resuscitated.

The man's son, aged 53, was removed by police and fire fighters.

He was revived at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

He is believed to be in a critical condition.

Four police officers required treatment for smoke inhalation. Three were treated at the scene.

The other, a male senior constable, was taken to Shellharbour Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The house was destroyed in the fire. The site has been secured and will be forensically examined.

Detectives from Lake Illawarra Police District will investigate the incident.

While the cause is not known at this stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.

Inquiries continue and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks house fire wollongong

Top Stories

    Oyster project a key example

    Oyster project a key example

    News Noosa's Bring Back the Fish project proving so far successful in river rejuvenation

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Four-legged friends and families help a good cause

    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council staff will be out to enjoy the show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Local Partners