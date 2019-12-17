House fire murder accused fronts Toowoomba court

A 29-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man charged with murder arising from the death of a man found after a house fire in the city Sunday night has been remanded in custody.

Phillip Alastair Harris appeared briefly in Toowoomba Magistrates Court when he was formally charged with murder, arson, misconduct with a corpse by interfering, serious animal cruelty, and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and one count of serious assault of police who claim he head butted a policeman when arrested.

Because the Magistrates Court has no jurisdiction to grant bail to a defendant charged with murder, no application for bail was made.

The Supreme Court is the only court with jurisdiction to grant bail on a charge of murder.

Harris was not required to enter any pleas to the charges which arise from the discovery of the remains of 63-year-old Peter John Weaver inside a burnt-out Rivett St home in South Toowoomba Sunday evening.

Officers searching the home also found the remains of a dog.

He sat in the dock dressed in watch house-issued greens and expressionless as he was formally charged.

Harris' defence lawyer Joe McConnell, of MacDonald Law, told the court he would be seeking a full brief of evidence from police.

Magistrate Graham Lee remanded Harris in custody and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on February 18.

Harris is not required to appear for that mention.