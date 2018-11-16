Menu
Login
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire. Contributed
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 10:11 PM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

gargett fire pioneer valley fire qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    24hr Doonan hospice in demand

    24hr Doonan hospice in demand

    News Katie Rose Cottage Hospice offering end-of-life care around the clock

    Refugees are welcome in Noosa

    Refugees are welcome in Noosa

    News Council to declare Welcome Zone

    Looking to prevent Noosa locals going hungry

    Looking to prevent Noosa locals going hungry

    News Woolies and OzHarvest join forces

    Local Partners