House Rules judge visits Noosa and shares interior advice

STYLIST: House Rules judge and Home Beautiful editor Wendy Moore was in Noosa on the weekend to help customers with interior design questions, and to congratulate Renee Sutton - the winner of the $10,000 window covering package.

WENDY Moore has been lifting Australian houses from low-key, ordinary dwellings to striking homes with heart for more than 10 years.

As the chief editor of Home Beautiful magazine, and a judge on hit TV show House Rules, Moore's insight into interior design often leads the trends within our homes across the nation.

Noosa Screens and Blinds hosted a meet and greet with Moore on the weekend, with many members of the community embracing the chance for free advice from one of Australia's top home decorating experts.

While our region couldn't live up to its namesake for her visit, Moore said she was delighted to meet the customers who came out on Saturday.

"It was pretty much pouring with rain the whole time, which I thought was quite funny being the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"The people who came out were great. I spent a couple of hours just talking to all the customers. They all brought photos of their houses.

"Noosa is actually my favourite holiday destination in Australia.”

She was also here to congratulate and have a one-on-one with the winners of a $10,000 window makeover package from Somfy and Home Beautiful.

SPECIAL GUEST: Wendy Moore (centre) with Noosa Screens and Curtains owners Tony and Susanne Cruise.

"They (the winners) were just such a lovely couple,” Moore said.

"They'd just bought their first house and it couldn't have gone to a more deserving couple. They've got two young boys.”

Moore said a common design problem homeowners struggled with was adding personal touches with features.

"(Home owners) go for neutral colours because it feels safe and not scary, but then they feel like they're in an unfinished house that doesn't reflect them,” Moore said.

"I talked about introducing colour with fabric. It may be curtains, maybe cushions - a pop of colour against a deep neutral is so effective.

"And I love adding curtains. They're so soft. Adding a sheer curtain instantly makes a room feel welcoming and intimate. Curtains and rugs.”

Moore said Noosa's enviable climate means homes are taking on a new kind of style that is on the rise in popularity.

"Noosa has got a really lovely style, because it has all the fabulous open, airy outdoor living Queensland enjoys, and then there's a level of sophistication that Noosa's always had,” Moore said.

"The style is a little more understated, a little more elegant, the colours are always really soft and welcoming and relaxing. It's very Australian.

"In part of our style forecast that I named 'barefoot luxury' - it feels really lovely, it feels really elegant, but it's still somewhere you can walk around barefoot and still feel really relaxed.”

Next year, Moore says we'll be seeing worldly influences on interior design trends, while classic American beach-style homes will always be on trend.

"One of the ones I'm really liking is that global influence, that real mix and match of colours,” Moore said.

"It's quite adventurous. The patterns are really lovely, it's a bit tribal. It's really pulling together influences from a lot of different colours.

"The other one is that barefoot glamour, the barefoot luxury style I mentioned before - soft linens, mother of pearl, natural leathers, unfinished wood, brushed metal.

"The colours are very influenced by water and nature.

"The only other style that's always in is Hamptons.

"We've done a few different versions, bringing in different colours, but that underlying grand and tailored - it's not boring.

"There's a lot of panelling, tiles, a lot of texture and elements to it, but it's a very tailored, elegant style, one that's never going to die.”