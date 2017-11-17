House Rules judge Wendy Moore to visit Noosa tomorrow

SAVVY: Wendy Moore is a judge on the TV series House Rules and will be visiting Noosa this weekend.

JUDGE Wendy Moore from hit TV show House Rules will be in Noosa this weekend to offer advice on achieving a beautiful home.

Noosa Screens and Curtains will be hosting Moore in its showroom on Saturday for an afternoon of canapes, sparkling wine and design advice.

Not just does she critique the work of renovation first-timers on House Rules, she's also the editor of esteemed house design magazine Home Beautiful.

She will be available to answer design and renovation questions and offer advice to those in attendance between 2.30-3.30pm.

It's an opportunity for people to come along, meet Moore and receive interior design advice from such a highly regarded expert in the field.

People can bring in photos of their home or renovation ideas and ask Moore for tips and inspiration.

The special event is part of a recent competition run by automatic window cover business Somfy in partnership with Home Beautiful magazine, which concluded with a lucky Noosa resident winning a $10,000 window covering package.

Local resident Renee will spend an hour with with Wendy in a one-on-one consultation, receiving expert advice and tips on her exciting window makeover.

Until December 22, anyone who purchases four or more Somfy-motorised window coverings from Noosa Screens and Curtains will receive a home automation solution Somfy myLink for free.

The special event with Moore will take place in Noosa Screens and Curtains' showroom at 1/35 Project Ave, Noosaville.

Guests will be able to meet Moore, enjoy some food and drinks, and explore the products on offer.