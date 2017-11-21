Menu
Login
News

Homes potentially targeted to steal dogs for fighting

LOOK OUT: Police say staffies and bulldog breeds are popular for pit fighting.
LOOK OUT: Police say staffies and bulldog breeds are popular for pit fighting.

POLICE are warning hinterland residents to ensure their dogs are secure in their properties after linking pink markings on roads to targeting potential dogs for fighting.

Pomona officer-in-charge Dan McNamara said the markings could signal houses which have preferred dog breeds for the illegal practice.

"We've received reports of pink paint road markings appearing in front of residences in the Cooran and Pomona areas, which may be linked to potential criminal offences," Sergeant McNamara said.

"In other areas of Queensland and interstate, these markings have been related to the theft of dogs for pit fighting.

"Vehicles have been reported acting suspiciously in these areas as well and may be related.

"Police are currently following lines of inquiry regarding these sightings."

He said breeds such as Staffordshire terriers, bulldogs and other terrier breeds were targeted by these criminal groups.

"If these road markings appear and specifically, you have dogs, please take measures to secure same away from road access and report suspicious activity, including vehicle regos, in your area," Sgt McNamara said.

"We don't have any strong evidence, but in the absence of any other explanation, we're advising the community of this potential crime, and ask they take precautionary measures to keep their dogs safe."

Members of the community with any information can call Pomona Police Station on 54852586 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Topics:  cooran crime dog fighting noosa pit fighting pomona pomona police

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
High school grads soaked and stoked for the future

High school grads soaked and stoked for the future

Year 12 students from across Noosa said goodbye to high school last week with the traditional dip at Noosa Main Beach.

Noosa District Year 12s farewelled by school community

CLASSY LOT: The Noosa District High Class of 2017 signs out in grand style and substance.

The graduating class had a rousing send off by students and staff

Drive-through pre-polling trials in Noosa

NEW: The Tewantin Tafe trial drive-in polling station.

Noosa is focus for drive-through trial

Places to vote Saturday

Voting - blank

Where you can vote on Saturday

Local Partners