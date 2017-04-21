Peregian Beach 58-unit housing complex plan divides

A PEREGIAN Beach community leader and local developer have gone head-to-head over proposed plans for a housing and accommodation complex on David Low Wy.

Peregian Beach Community Association acting president Barry Cotterell believes the Scanlan Group's application to build a 58-unit development just behind the Peregian Beach IGA is "in conflict with the Noosa Plan", saying the construction with cause traffic disruptions and potentially contaminate nearby wetland reserves.

"(It) will not benefit Peregian Beach. It is likely to lead to 'rat running' along the relatively quiet streets," Mr Cotterell said.

Scanlon Group managing director Tony Scanlon said traffic and environment issues have been addressed in comprehensive reports submitted to Noosa Council.

He said he has made an effort to discuss concerns with community groups.

"We had some forums with the Business Association, and also Barry Cotterral, and other Peregian Beach leaders in the area," Mr Scanlon said.

"We have to have a balance of an economy where people can live and work, and an absolute respect for the beautiful area we live in. That's how we've approached our development."

View the plans at noosa. qld.gov.au/planning-online.