Do you know how Murdering Creek Rd got its name?

A DAY of mourning in Sunrise Beach and Tewantin one week out from Australia Day will invoke the massacre of First Nations people at Murdering Creek on Lake Weyba.

Retired Reverands Neil and Jenny Sims will showcase the painting by indigenous artist Sammy Ray Jones, whose panels capture this "deliberate" slaughter of local indigenous people back in 1869.

When Rev Sims, 72, moved to Noosa some years ago, like many he saw the Murdering Creek Rd sign and wondered what it all meant.

He doubts whether many people know the full story of Murdering Creek.

"Admittedly they (the Weyba indigenous hunters) had been killing cattle for food, but they also thought it was their territory."

Growing up he was taught a sanitised version of national history without the massacres.

"It was sort of dismissed, but since last year I've read a book called Blood on the Wattle and it just confronts you with the number of massacres there were (throughout Australia)," Rev Neil Sims said.

"The painting is quite significant. This year we hope Sammy the painter will come along to the service and also play his didgeridoo.

"It's very colourful, it has the flora and the fauna of the area and then those six panels that represent the telling of the story," he said.

Bottom left panel: The killing of cattle by aborigines on Yandina Station south of Lake Weyba.

Top left: Eight men from Yandina Station plan to put an end to the killing of their cattle.

Top centre: One of the eight men acts as a decoy to attract a large group of aborigines on the western shore to the mouth of Murdering Creek. They come in their canoes.

Bottom centre: The other seven men, in hiding, open fire on the aborigines killing most of them. There are no records of how many were killed.

Top right: The high-rise building, the palm tree and the pineapples represent local white society.

Bottom right: Indigenous and non-indigenous living together reconciled is the dream of the artist and many others.

Rev Sims will be doing a 10-minute reflection inspired by the ethos of the church.

Rev Sims said even the Australians who started out with good intentions for indigenous people like Governor Phillip seemed to always fail them.

His address to the congregation will pick up on the last panel of Sam's painting.

"It's about reconciliation, living together in harmony as it is certainly a vision of the Uniting Church," he said.

"We have to start low key by encouraging relations with indigenous people."

Rev Sims said the Uniting Church has an indigenous section nationally called the Congress and they requested the Day of Mourning be held last year on the Sunday before Australia Day.

"I would hope through the service, people would go away with a greater awareness of the suffering that Aboriginal people have had.

Rev Sims said indigenous workers have been cheated out of their pay and entitlements for many years.

"They've been burnt by so many things in the past and I don't think anything is going to change overnight.

"I think it's going to be very gradual, but you've got to start somewhere," he said.

The Day of Mourning will "reflect on the effects of invasion and colonisation of Australia's First Peoples".

Rev Sims said at the first Mourning Day in tewantin last year he was surprised that "there were no strong negative reactions to the service".

The Murdering Creek painting is the property of Beulah Community in Buderim, and was loaned to church by Heather Johnston.

The services are at Grasstree Court, Sunrise Beach church at 8am and at cnr Poinciana Ave and Werin Street, Tewantin at 9.45am. A cuppa will follow each service.