How a 94yo beat Aniston’s Insta record

Sir David Attenborough has hit the one million follower mark on Instagram, just four hours after posting his first picture, setting a new world record.

The 94-year-old joined Instagram for the first time primarily, he said, to raise awareness of climate change. And fans were clearly impressed with his message, jumping on board to hit that follow button.

(At 2am AEST, Attenborough had 1.3 million followers.)

Impressively, Sir David's feat beats Jennifer Aniston's previous world record of gaining one million followers in five hours and 15 minutes when she joined Instagram last October.

(The Hollywood star announced her Instagram arrival with a pic of her and her former Friends co-stars Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer, and the message: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi Instagram.")

The legendary environmentalist's message, however, was a bit more serious.

"I am making this move … because, as we all know, the world is in trouble," he said in his first video message.

"Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying … The list goes on and on," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a splash on Instagram when they joined in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

K-Pop star Kang Daniel was a previous record holder for getting to one million followers quickly. Picture: Instagram

"Saving our planet is now a communications challenge," he said.

Prior to Aniston, the record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who launched the now defunct @sussexroyal account in April 2019, reaching one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes. Prior to that, the record was held by K-Pop star Kang Daniel who achieved 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes.

Before Kang Daniel, the record was claimed by Argentina's Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio whose account reached 1 million in 12 hours after debuting the verified Vatican Media channel "Franciscus" back in 2016.

Sir David said he would use Instagram to share videos and letting fans know "what the problems are and how we can deal with them".

At the end of his message, Sir David said "join me - or as we used to say in those early days of radio, stay tuned."

Sir David Attenborough, pictured in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, is one of the world’s most beloved figures. Picture: Supplied

Longtime collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield will help run the account.

"Social media isn't David's usual habitat," they wrote in a message accompanying the naturalist's introductory video.

Sir David's Instagram debut precedes the release of latest book and Netflix documentary, both titled A Life On Our Planet.

David Attenborough in his younger days. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as How a 94yo beat Aniston's Insta record