Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PIZZA MAD: When the pizza arrived minus the drink that was ordered, the man refused to pay which led to his bizarre order being read aloud in court. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
PIZZA MAD: When the pizza arrived minus the drink that was ordered, the man refused to pay which led to his bizarre order being read aloud in court. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

How a man’s strange pizza order ended with a stealing charge

Dominic Elsome
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man had his unusual pizza order read aloud in court after he failed to pay for it upon delivery.

When Osmo Tapani Salonen's pizza arrived without the drink he had ordered, he refused to pay for the pizza and was instead charged with a stealing after police were called.

The court heard on March 8, police attended a Geale St home at 7.15pm in response to reports of a man not paying for a pizza delivery.

Salonen told police the reason for the dispute was he had not been given a drink he had ordered.

"When police (arrived) the pizza was partly eaten," Police Prosecutor Sgt Pepe Gangemi told the court.

"(Salonen) told police he shouldn't have to pay as they had forgotten his drink."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was then forced to read out Salonen's unusual pizza order for the record, noting he had "double toppings for everything".

"(A) classic meat lovers with extra barbecue sauce, extra cheese, anchovies, extra bacon, extra beef, extra ham, extra sausage, jalapeños and extra pepperoni," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Salonen did not appear in court for the mention and was dealt under 142A of the Justices Act, allowing the judge to deal with the matter in his absence.

Magistrate Sinclair convicted Salonen but did not further punish him.

He was ordered to pay $41.23 for the pizza within two months.

A conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

domino's pizza kingaroy court kingaroy magistrates court stealing
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learning to be bush smart in Belli Creek

        premium_icon Learning to be bush smart in Belli Creek

        Community A $30,000 three-year commitment from the Cooroy and Pomona Bendigo Banks makes world of difference at bush campus.

        WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

        premium_icon WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

        News The Hemsworth brothers have put their competitive streak to the test during their...

        FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        premium_icon FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        Crime Almost 30,000 Sunshine Coast residents owe more than $55 million in State...

        Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        premium_icon Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        Travel New report reveals Coast suburbs on travel wish lists