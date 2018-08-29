How Barr will be written out of Roseanne spin-off

ROSEANNE Conner is being killed off her own TV show.

Co-star and on-screen husband John Goodman spilled the beans about how Roseanne Barr's character will be written out of the Roseanne-less spin-off, The Conners .

"I guess he'll be mopey and sad because his wife's dead," Goodman told The Sunday Times of London about his character.

ABC hasn't confirmed how the script will reflect Roseanne's departure, the New York Post reports.

The US network cancelled the Roseanne reboot earlier this year after Barr's racist tweet, referring to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is black, the offspring of the "Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

The USTV Network ABC cancelled returned television series Roseanne after its star posted a racist tweet earlier this year. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

In his interview, Goodman defended his co-star.

"I know, I know, for a fact that she's not a racist," said Goodman - whose own character Dan Conner was once killed off, only to be brought back through the magic of TV script writing.

Barr, an enthusiastic supporter of US President Donald Trump, had a long history of making racist and conspiratorial comments before the Jarrett tweet cost her the show.

Still, Goodman said he was surprised that ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne.

"I was surprised. I'll put it this way, I was surprised at the response," he said. "And that's probably all I should say about it."

Season one of Roseanne in 1988: Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Roseanne, John Goodman. Picture: ABC

Goodman admitted the cancellation sent him into a deep funk.

"I was broken-hearted, but I thought, 'OK, it's just show business, I'm going to let it go,'" he said.

"But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I'm a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit."

Returning to Twitter this week, Roseanne thanked her co-star for "speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network."

She also tweeted to her followers that she is seeing new doctors and is "doing better now".

I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 28, 2018

got new Dr.’s and am doing better now. Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/XT57DBrzBs — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 26, 2018

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished here with permission.