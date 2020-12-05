Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Meet Bosco. This loveable rottweiler has racked up more than 40,000 followers and half a million likes in just nine months on TikTok.
Meet Bosco. This loveable rottweiler has racked up more than 40,000 followers and half a million likes in just nine months on TikTok.
Pets & Animals

Bosco the rottweiler is charming the social media crowd

by Olivia Shying
5th Dec 2020 7:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BOSCO the rottweiler is a TikTok superstar who has racked up more than 40,000 followers and half a million likes in just nine months.

The goofy three-year-old was a registered therapy dog who visited nursing homes before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean Grove owner Emma Kearns said when the pandemic struck, and Bosco was unable to visit homes, she wanted to find a way to bring joy to the wider community.

To achieve this Ms Kearns started the social media page @bossdiggitydawg.

 

Bosco the rottweiller is a tikTok superstar is more than 80k followers and half a million likes. He is proving the breed is loveable. Emma Kearns with Bosco. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Bosco the rottweiller is a tikTok superstar is more than 80k followers and half a million likes. He is proving the breed is loveable. Emma Kearns with Bosco. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

 

 

 

The hilarious videos explore Bosco's relationship with Ms Kearns' rescue cat Sadie.

Ms Kearns said Bosco's hilarious expressions and loveable nature had been well received by the social media community.

"We just wanted to do TikTok because he is such a great representation of the (rottweiler) breed and he is bringing joy into the lives of people all over the world," Ms Kearns said.

"It just exploded."

 

 

 

 

Ms Kearns said she hoped the videos would change misconceptions of the rottweilers and encourage more people to understand the breed.

"The only time rottweiler's really get in the media is when something unfortunate happens, the most dangerous breed is humans and they let dog breeds down," she said.

"People need to do the research into the dog's temperament and commit to obedience and socialising their dog."

Ms Kearns said Bosco was "one in a million".

"He is big, he is goofy and he is loveable," she said.

 

 

MORE NEWS

GEELONG SCAMMERS, FRAUDSTERS NAMED AND SHAMED

TORQUAY CAFE OWNERS DEVASTATED AFTER FIRE

GEELONG WOMAN SLAPPED PARAMEDIC AT ELTON JOHN CONCERT

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as How Bosco the rottweiler is charming TikTok crowd

bosco dogs pets social media tiktok

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sounds like summer in Noosa’s funky town

        Premium Content Sounds like summer in Noosa’s funky town

        Business The good times are set to roll every Friday night at Noosa Junction until the end of January.

        Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Premium Content Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Council News Residents concerned about impacts on amenity and nearby wildlife.

        Sunshine Coast surfers prepare for Maui Pro

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast surfers prepare for Maui Pro

        News Mooloolaba surfer Keely Andrew is set to hit the waves in Hawaii in the women’s...

        10,000 cans, bottles cashed in from Noosa Schoolies

        Premium Content 10,000 cans, bottles cashed in from Noosa Schoolies

        Environment Community volunteers Red Frogs collected and cashed in more than 10,000 empty...