How Christmas in Eumundi is child’s play

Lyla holding her wreath she made at the PlayShed.

Lyla holding her wreath she made at the PlayShed.

Christmas can be kids’ play, just ask Sandy Bradley of the PlayShed Eumundi in Memorial Dr.

Sandy reckons it wouldn’t be the festive season without some DIY craft and next week they are offering beginner-friendly workshops, so kids can create their very own Christmas wreath with native flowers.

Sandy Bradley showing Mia .

Sandy will guide them on how to thread and weave these around locally sourced rainforest vines.

“As you play with different textures and get into the festive spirit, we encourage you to slow down, share stories and take the opportunity to connect with others,” Sandy said.

Enjoying their Christmas play are Mia, Odette, Lyla (back) Tamara, Nina, Louise.

“We aim to provide a beautiful experience so that anyone who attends our workshops can leave feeling empowered by their new-found knowledge and skills.

“At the end of the workshop, you will take home your own DIY Christmas wreath to hang on your door or use as a stunning ornament anywhere else during the holidays,” she said.

And for the ‘big kids’ the mums or dads, there is a glass of bubbles on arrival.

Plenty of fun to be had in the lead up to Christmas for Lyla, Mia and Nina.

Places are limited so get in quick for the last 3 workshops:

Sunday December 20, 3.30 to 6pm

Tuesday December 22, 10 to 12.30pm or 5.30 to 8pm

Cost: $110 per person including all your materials and guidance as well as a glass of bubbles on arrival … BYO beverage and snacks are welcome.

Contact Sandy at the PlayShed on 0401 000 292.

PlayShed in Eumundi is a creative space for art, pottery, crafts, product making and fun workshops.

PlayShed will be running a school holiday program in January 2021 for kids and workshops for adults. Art workshops include Paint and Sip, Pop in and Paint, Pottery and Slab Building.