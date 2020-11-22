Menu
Sheraz Johnston, Madeline Driver and Shelbi Ross from St Josephs at Tweed Heads said the celebrations were a bit different to the ones they had seen at the Gold Coast. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
How Class of 2020 enjoyed day one of Noosa Schoolies

Matty Holdsworth
22nd Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Graduates partied the Saturday night away in fine fashion at Noosa as thousands travelled from across the state to the holiday hotspot to celebrate Schoolies.

Thousands of the Class of 2020 were expected to arrive on the holiday strip and surrounds from Saturday onwards for a week-long celebration, with official Gold Coast events cancelled due to COVID-19.

Many arrived that morning and were seen in large numbers on Noosa’s Main Beach, along Gympie Terrace and Noosa River.

Hastings St and the Noosa National Park were other popular haunts for the young revellers to hang out, local authorities reported.

Police out in force ahead of week-long bush doof

Schoolies in Noosa: Beach closed after night one festivities

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll told the Sunshine Coast Daily early on Saturday night that the teenagers had been well behaved.

However, part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning to clean up broken glass and other rubbish following the first night of schoolies celebrations.

Noosa Council said part of the beach was cordoned off on Sunday morning following a schoolies gathering on Saturday night.

