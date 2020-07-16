How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

A Sunshine Coast business has developed a contact tracing app for businesses to better protect their patrons’ information. Photo: File

Concerns over data security with coronavirus contact tracing at hospitality venues was the inspiration behind a Sunshine Coast business's revolutionary app.

My Safe Business launched last week on Google Play after founders Stephen Pinney and Matt Foots saw a need for a service that would protect patrons' details when they signed in at hospitality venues.

Mr Pinney said the current paper-based system, in which customers entered their full name, address and phone number, wasn't secure.

"You go to a venue these days and most of them have a piece of paper there with everyone's details. You can see everyone's details," he said.

"That's something that we want to try and help businesses avoid, because it's just going to make them lose customers if information is stolen."

My Safe Business has launched to help hospitality venues protect customers' data when collecting contact tracing details.

He also said some digital contact tracers, while advertised as secure, could leave patrons' personal data exposed.

My Safe Business is encrypted, password-protected and does not store data online.

Mr Pinney said the information a customer entered was only stored on the device for 50-60 days, and was not accessible by other patrons.

"It's very simple and easy," Mr Pinney said.

"The data isn't stored in the cloud at all, it's stored on the device.

"We chose that option because we don't want further security risks of personal information."

My Safe Business is currently available on Google Play for $9.99 a month, and is expected to be available on iTunes later this month.

For more, visit the app's Facebook page.