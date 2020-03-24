How coronavirus is impacting Noosa: the latest updates

While the function was not open to the general public, Queensland Health recommends that anyone who attended the private function on March 14 consult a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

Queensland had 60 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus yesterday, with seven in the Sunshine Coast region, raising the state total to 319.

And losing your sense of smell could be one of the first signs you have COVID-19

Lines outside the local Centrelink office continue to grow as casual staff lose shifts and turn to the government for assistance.

THE popular Mary Valley Art Festival and the Imbil Easter Carnival have been cancelled, falling "victim" to the Federal Government's COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission Queensland insists people who don't cast their ballot still risk fines for failing to vote, as coronavirus concerns grip the state.

It comes as elderly residents seek alternatives to venturing out on election day this Saturday, and risk contracting the virus which has swept the globe.

Major shopping centre operators in the region are checking in with retailers daily and cutting off some facilities, as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Health staff have been warned not to wear their scrubs in public. Photo: Supplied

Essential services remain open, including a number of restaurants who are offering takeaway meals and "contactless pick-up".

And a Noosa asthmatic fears "people will die" after vital medication has become unavailable due to panic buying.

Some of the nation's top doctors are pleading with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to enforce a nationwide lock down before it is too late.

In some good news, the Coast's property market is well-placed to ride out the coronavirus storm, with local real estate agents reporting genuine buyers and solid inspection numbers.

