A special effects artist has hopes a new horror production will open the door to other filmmakers showcasing the natural wonders of the wet tropics.
Travel

zombie horror flick puts Aussie tropics on the map

by Peter Carruthers
11th Dec 2020 7:10 AM
A CAIRNS-based special effects artist has hopes a new Far Northern horror production will open the door to other filmmakers showcasing the natural wonders of the wet tropics.

Jessica Lynn usually is at home behind the camera working in make-up and effects but reluctantly ended up in front of the lens for the feature length film released straight to video hosting platform Vimeo and produced by Sydney-based filmmaker Jason Contos.

Cairns-based special effects and make up artist Jessica Lynn works on a prop for the film Bush Bash. Picture: Supplied
Bush Bash is available for on the Vimeo platform.
Ms Lynn said the film, called Bush Bash, had everything from clowns to zombies, heads falling off, blood and guts galore and loads of quintessential Aussie comedy.

"Everything that could go wrong did go wrong but we had such a good time doing it," she said.

Most actors were local talent sourced through a Facebook call-out the night before. The team set out to make a movie about newbie filmmakers making a movie.

"A lot of the movie hit the nail on the head," she said.

"Something like Bush Bash could open the door to other filmmakers with the hope being that landscapes in the film showcase how beautiful Cairns and the Daintree is," she said.

To see the movie visit vimeo.com/ondemand/bushbash

Originally published as How Daintree zombie horror flick puts Far North on the map

