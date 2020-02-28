Menu
LOCAL: Noosa Farmer's Market's Shane Stanley at the launch of the Local Farmers branding.
News

How do I know this was grown locally?

Matt Collins
26th Feb 2020 5:03 PM
THANKS to a new initiative by the Noosa Farmers Market, shoppers will now know exactly where their fruit and vegetables have come from.

In fact, they will even know the name of the person who grew it. The official launch of the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) was held on Wednesday, February 26 at the home of the Noosa Farmers Markets, Noosa Tigers AFL Club.

TASTY: Mayor Tony Wellington enjoys some of Noosa local produce with Noosa Farmer's Market's Shane Stanley at the launch of the Local Farmers branding.
The Minister for Agriculture, industry development and fisheries Mark Furner, was on hand to share in the excitement of the new local farmers brand, which has been used by the organic sector internationally for over 40 years.

“We are developing an insatiable reputation as a producer of food the rests of the world wants,” Mr Furner said.

“People are recognising the value on local sustainable environmentally friendly food that supports thousands of jobs.

New branding will be rolled out at Noosa Farmer's Markets to notify consumers of local produce.
Shane Stanley and his family had operated the Noosa Farmers Markets for 17 years.

He said the PGS was the perfect way to guarantee shoppers the claims farmers make about their produce are legit.

“One of the biggest driving forces with this brand was to make sure that we had truth in labelling,” he said. “If it’s organic it must be certified organic.”

“The Local Farmer brand will give certainty not just to the customer but to the farmer also,” he said.

The new system will provide shoppers with a thorough description of where the fruit and vegetables have been before ending up at the stall.

“Our point of sale is saying what our customers need to know,” Mr Stanley said.

“Questions like, is it local? Where is it from? How is it grown? Did you grow it? will be all be there on the price tags.”

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington believed residents will appreciate this new stringent process.

“Increasingly Australians are becoming aware that they require some degree of provenance to the goods that they buy,” he said.

“If you’re like me you are also very much tired of tomatoes, potatoes and fruit that looks good but has zero flavour.”

