Noosa Arts Theatre's next production will be The Sound of Music.
News

How do you solve a problem like Maria?

25th Oct 2019 2:00 PM

IN Noosa Arts Theatre’s latest production, The Sound of Music, director Ian Mackeller has solved the problem of Maria.

Femke van der Kallen is delightful in the role.

Russell Krause perfects the schnitzel as a lifelong military man and Austrian patriot whose grief-chilled heart is thawed by a perky novice nun.

Originally conceived for the London Palladium in 2006, Mackeller’s production is a lavishly-appointed one.

With its unforgeable score, The Sound of Music touches the hearts of all ages and brims over with some of the most memorable songs including My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, The Lonely Goatherd, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and of course the title song, The Sound of Music.

It’s the perfect family treat.

The story is set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, the musical tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides

whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, as well as their widowed father, Cpt Von Trapp.

The von Trapp children (William Graham, Ava Crozier, Ariah Mitchell, Jackson Krause, Willow Percival and Gabriella Young) are characterful, and dynamically choreographed. AngeliqueTurner stands out nicely as Liesl and is partnered by Cordel Bellebte’s Rolf.

Lisa Waters is a warmly pragmatic Baroness Schraeder and Steven Mitchell is an appealingly shiny Max Detweiler.

SHOWS

Cut-price Preview November 14 at 7.30pm, all tickets $33

Gala Opening Night November 15 at 7.30pm, includes complimentary drink and light supper, all tickets $45

Evenings November 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 7.30pm

Matinees November 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 at 2pm

PRICES

Adults $38 | Concession $33

Member/Group $31 | U18 $28

Box office Tuesday — Friday 10am — 2pm

163 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Phone: 5449 9343

noosa noosa arts theatre sound of music
Noosa News

