Curvy fans of music legend Elton John are creating a spike in visits to a Brisbane store that specialises in undies, swimwear and lingerie for fuller figures.
Lifestyle

How Elton is boosting bra and knicker sales

by Michelle Collins
17th Dec 2019 4:29 PM
ELTON JOHN's Farewell Tour is putting a "Rocket Man" up bra sales in Brisbane.

Fuller-figured fans from out-of-town are making a beeline for the Big Girls Don't Cry Anymore store, located just up the road from Boondall Entertainment Centre.

To the glee of the shop's owner, Karen Edbrooke, sales go up the charts and underwear, swimwear and lingerie are in the Top 10 of things to shop for after concertgoers have secured their tickets.

Big Girls Don't Cry Anymore started 27 years ago and uses technology and social media to reach out to customers who can't get into the shop.

FULL FORCE: Tia and Brooke Cavanagh model bras and swimwear from Big Girls Don't Cry Anymore, Virginia. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Using Skype, they can get an over-the-internet fitting, while the store's new fashion parades on YouTube garner more than 250,000 views and there's also a fashion segment every six to eight weeks,

"When we go live we get people from Alice Springs, Mount Isa and the minefields - we get a lot from Kalgoorlie," Ms Edbrooke said.

So when they are in Brisbane many of her clientele like to come in for an individual fitting and to shop while they're waiting for the curtain to go up.

As well as being close to Boondall, the shop is also only 15 minutes from Brisbane Airport and other Sunshine State holiday destinations.

"We get people on holiday at the Sunshine Coast who will go to DFO, then us and then Costco and Ikea," she said.

"A lot of people do the circuit when they are on holiday."

