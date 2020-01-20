How former UK soldier gave Noosa a bold reality check

A FORMER UK soldier and Noosa resident has given locals a strong dose of reality, and it seems it was well received.

Dan Brittleton moved to Noosa after overseas careers in the army and police force.

He joined the army straight out of school and while still a teenager, he served two long tours of duty in Northern Ireland.

“At that age it was a bit of an eye-opener to what the world is really like,” he said.

“I’ve been in some pretty dark places and worked in some pretty sh** places.”

“The people I was dealing with had no morals, no conscience and no inhibitions,” he said.

“They just don’t care.

“Some of them would kill you in the blink of an eye.”

During his army days on a tour of Kenya.

The single father loves that he now gets to raise his two sons in this beautiful part of the world.

But Dan felt the good people of Noosa had forgotten how wonderful this little piece of paradise was.

“If they (Noosa residents) had’ve been in some of the places I’ve been in they wouldn’t be arguing about a cyclist on the road or a dog walker,” he said.

“People just need to take a deep breathe sometimes I think.”

Dan with his boys Ryker, 7 and Arlo, 5 enjoy a day at the beach.

After seeing copious negative comments and opinions on social media about Noosa, Dan felt compelled to remind locals just how lucky we are.

In his post on the popular Noosa Community Notice Board Facebook page, the former frontline soldier put things into perspective

“I have seen real s***. REAL s***, and it does not really exist here so be grateful for where you live,” he wrote.

With over 2000 likes and 550 comments, it seemed Noosa’s online community were on-board with Dan’s sentiments.

“Obviously a lot of people feel the same way,” he said.

“I think a lot of people wanted to say something similar but were probably scared of what other people would think.”

These days, Dan works at the Noosa Hospital as a wardsman and he is grateful to still be able to give back without the added occupational hazards.

“It’s great to be able to help people without having to punch someone in the face,” he said.

After his viral post, it was suggested Dan should contemplate a career in local politics.

“Lots of people have said I should go for council,” he said.

“I think I am a bit too straightforward and honest for politics.”