How good are these young Noosa Lions? Five-zip and that’s not all ...

ANTOTHER successful season for the Noosa Lions came to a close on Saturday.

While neither the Premier Men nor the reserves could add a champions trophy to their premiership, the Under 18 first division boys sealed the grand final in emphatic form winning 5-0 against Buderim.

The weekend started on a positive note with Noosa talking out the Second Division B Grade Women’s final on Friday night.

Coached by the Club Secretary, Rebecca Whisker, the Club President Alinda Bryant kept a clean sheet in goals while the daughter of the Treasurer, Ellie Jones, scored the only goal of the match. Kayla Perry was a powerhouse in defence together with her mother Nikki.

The Whisker family was again on the pitch for the U 15s with steadfast centre back Josh, helping his team to a 3-1 victory against Caloundra in the first division final on Saturday morning. The Under 14 Div 1 girls played well but were runner up on the day, as were the Under 16 Div 1 boys.

Up 2-0 at half time the Second Division U 16 boys were in a pitched battle with Buderim in the final quarter after the opposition scored two early goals to equalise.

A Great movement from a throw in from the defensive third that found the striker who outpaced the defenders to scorer the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game to give the Club its fourth Championship for the year (Noosa 3- Buderim 2) in the last game on Field 2.

Summing up the club’s season performance technical director, Kevin Aherne-Evans, was pleased with the year.

“We took a slightly different stance this year compared to others. We established more Division One sides with the objective of giving more players exposure to this level of football.

“To come away with five premierships and four grand final wins is pleasing. I anticipate 2020 to be a blockbuster .”