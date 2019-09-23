How Harry will honour Diana in Africa

PRINCE Harry will continue the mission Princess Diana started before she died in 1997, by tackling landmines in the area and visiting a health centre that has been renamed in her honour, according to The Sun.

Princess Diana famously walked through an area being cleared of landmines in Huambo and an iconic snap was captured of the moment, along with other images of her spending time with landmine victims.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex will get to follow in his mum's footsteps by remote-detonating a landmine, before visiting the land Princess Diana helped de-mine.

He will also visit the Huambo Orthopaedic Centre, which is mum toured in 1997, which has been renamed in her honour after an upgrade - with the new name being unveiled at the event.

According to a senior Palace source: "This is all about wanting to fulfil his mother's legacy."

The prince will also see the work done by the HALO Trust de-mining camp, which Diana championed, and will make a speech about the importance of the work.

He will also meet with Governor Joana Lina, who was the official host for Diana's last visit too.

Harry's private secretary Samantha Cohen has dubbed the trip "a poignant journey" for Harry, who is just one year younger than Princess Diana was when she died.

The 35-year-old will visit Angola as part of his 10-day tour of the region, accompanied by Meghan, 38, and four-month-old Archie.

And after a number of public appearances together in Cape Town, Meghan is expected to stay in Johannesburg with Archie while Prince Harry goes to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

This will be the first overseas trip the Sussex family will make as a three and Prince Harry says he can't wait to share his "second home" of South Africa with his wife and son.

The dad-of-one won't get to recreate the image the late Princess made famous, as the area is now a street filled with shops, schools and houses.

Instead he will see the legacy his mother left behind in her work to rid the country of landmines, with the once bomb-ridden landscape now a typical street.

Sharing news of their upcoming tour on their Instagram page @Sussexroyal, a post said: "The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines."

Prince Harry has worked with the trust de-mining zones before, visiting Mozambique in 2010 and spending two days working on landmine clearance and detonating mines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touch down in Cape Town on September 23, with their Instagram page saying they were "excited" to embark on their first official tour as a family.

Harry will meet with Desmond Tutu on his official African tour. Picture: AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File

His jam-packed schedule includes meetings with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Angolan President, João Lourenço, as well as visiting maternity hospitals and Liwonde National Park.

