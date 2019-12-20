Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ecologist Joel Fostin was called in to survey and help save Noosa's pandanus trees.
Ecologist Joel Fostin was called in to survey and help save Noosa's pandanus trees.
News

How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

Peter Gardiner
21st Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA’S high-profile coastal visitor hot spots have been saved from the latest threat to their signature pandanus trees.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie revealed another close call when discussing the outcomes of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation board, of which he’s a member.

“The pandanus in high-profile areas of Hastings St, Noosa Main Beach and Peregian were heavily affected by leaf hopper,” he advised a council committee on Monday.

“Infection rates were found to have skyrocketed from zero trees in 2016 to 22 in 2018. Direct intervention and treatment as a result of this project saved those trees.”

The NBRF funded coastal ecologist Joel Fostin to survey 4200 pandanus plants along the Noosa Shire coastal zone and Noosa National Park.

“The project also involved workshops with Queensland Parks and Wildlife staff, bush care groups and has led to a further Noosa Council-funded project,” Cr Wilkie said.

“NBRF is exploring instructional videos to be freely available to community groups and government agencies about caring for this iconic species.

“Looking ahead, NBRF has already facilitated a workshop involving key advocates and scientists working to preserve koalas, as well as representatives from regional local governments to create a prospectus of action and projects,” Cr Wilkie said.

He said these needed to be funded from various sources.

“Similar work is being undertaken by the local glossy black cockatoo advocates to identify a lot of the gaps in the research and what work is needed to best help ensure the health of this population.

“The NBRF’s investment in these invaluable projects has attracted cash and in-kind contributions of a ration of three to one.

“How do you put a price on a future based on a healthy environment and a prosperity that demonstrates how we depend on it? You can’t, it’s beyond measure and dollars are an insufficient way to measure it.”

Cr Wilkie said these Noosa projects were exactly what was needed worldwide to reverse the decline of ecosystems and economies due to unsustainable and unmindful practices.

He said young people were telling the council “to fix the decline or get out of the way so those who want to be part of the solution can get on with it”.

“Fortunately we live in a place where the majority agree,” Cr Wilkie said.

Councillor Brian Stockwell said managing the Biosphere Reserve was the responsibility of all 53,000 Noosa residents.

environment hastings street pandanus tree
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        premium_icon Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        News A rural firefighter who was in the thick of a dangerous bushfire at Peregian Springs has thanked those who dropped everything to lend a hand.

        Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        premium_icon Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        News A popular Noosa campground overlooking the beach is taking bookings for the new...

        Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        premium_icon Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        News Playing gigs around the country to thousands of adoring fans seems like a dream...

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        News Residents' relief as fire under control