How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

Ecologist Joel Fostin was called in to survey and help save Noosa's pandanus trees.

NOOSA’S high-profile coastal visitor hot spots have been saved from the latest threat to their signature pandanus trees.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie revealed another close call when discussing the outcomes of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation board, of which he’s a member.

“The pandanus in high-profile areas of Hastings St, Noosa Main Beach and Peregian were heavily affected by leaf hopper,” he advised a council committee on Monday.

“Infection rates were found to have skyrocketed from zero trees in 2016 to 22 in 2018. Direct intervention and treatment as a result of this project saved those trees.”

The NBRF funded coastal ecologist Joel Fostin to survey 4200 pandanus plants along the Noosa Shire coastal zone and Noosa National Park.

“The project also involved workshops with Queensland Parks and Wildlife staff, bush care groups and has led to a further Noosa Council-funded project,” Cr Wilkie said.

“NBRF is exploring instructional videos to be freely available to community groups and government agencies about caring for this iconic species.

“Looking ahead, NBRF has already facilitated a workshop involving key advocates and scientists working to preserve koalas, as well as representatives from regional local governments to create a prospectus of action and projects,” Cr Wilkie said.

He said these needed to be funded from various sources.

“Similar work is being undertaken by the local glossy black cockatoo advocates to identify a lot of the gaps in the research and what work is needed to best help ensure the health of this population.

“The NBRF’s investment in these invaluable projects has attracted cash and in-kind contributions of a ration of three to one.

“How do you put a price on a future based on a healthy environment and a prosperity that demonstrates how we depend on it? You can’t, it’s beyond measure and dollars are an insufficient way to measure it.”

Cr Wilkie said these Noosa projects were exactly what was needed worldwide to reverse the decline of ecosystems and economies due to unsustainable and unmindful practices.

He said young people were telling the council “to fix the decline or get out of the way so those who want to be part of the solution can get on with it”.

“Fortunately we live in a place where the majority agree,” Cr Wilkie said.

Councillor Brian Stockwell said managing the Biosphere Reserve was the responsibility of all 53,000 Noosa residents.