HORSE BIRTHDAY: Kayla Schneider and horse Cardi celebrate horses' birthday. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

How horses helped distract from disastrous year

Stuart Fast
2nd Aug 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first day of August is a special date on the calendar for Wide Bay Equestrian Park.

Speaking to the Chronicle amid boxes of celebatory carrots and party hats, park owner Susan McLeod said while the day may not be the biological birthday for the horses on site, it was the standardised horse birthday for Australia which allows for the co-ordination of racing and breeding.

She said it was traditional for the park to celebrate the day as it had every August 1 since opening 25 years ago.

Given the quarter century milestone, the team didn't spare any effort this year, decorating stables with streamers, eating cake and treating the horses with buckets of carrots and apples.

Ms McLeod said another reason to celebrate this year was the need for a positive distraction from the coronavirus crisis.

She said it was a way to get horse riders out in the open again as restrictions eased.

This was especially important for the younger riders who needed some worry-free down time.

Riding games across the 200 acre park were held after the celebrations.

Ms McLeod said with the space available to the riders, social distancing was easy.

She said the Wide Bay Equestrian Park was looking forward to continue hosting events like this well into the future.

 

HORSE BIRTHDAY: (L) Kiera Mcleod, Layne Scanlan and horse Marvin, are joined by Sienna and Saedi Carter, Kayla Schneider and Kyra Hughes with horse Cardi to celebrate horses' birthday. Photo: Stuart Fast
