Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jobseekers are the latest target of people looking to cash in on taxpayer-funded schemes.
Jobseekers are the latest target of people looking to cash in on taxpayer-funded schemes.
Opinion

How jobs system is failing people who desperately need it

by Kelmeny Fraser
9th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

History has shown that taxpayer funded schemes are a guaranteed invitation for some opportunists to work the system for a slice of free money.

We saw it to deadly effect with the pink batts, the baby bonus flat screen TV frenzy, and there are no end of problems with the solar bonus.

There's no question that upskilling people in a jobs crisis is important. But pouring taxpayer funds into training packages in industries where jobs are scarce to non-existent is simply a colossal waste.

Offering training packages under the guise there are job vacancies is demoralising and a waste of time for thousands of unemployed Queenslanders desperate for work.

Long-term employed Queenslanders who lost their job amid the coronavirus downturn are already in an unenviable position. Some haven't experienced a dole queue in decades.

To then be pushed by job agencies into training under the cover of ready-to-go jobs exposes a big gap in the reach and powers of regulators.

While registered training organisations with arrangements to access the state funds are heavily regulated, the recruitment companies they work with are not.

That means any third-party financial arrangements are almost impossible to detect.

A full independent inquiry is the only way to unearth how much of the hundreds of millions of taxpayer funds poured into training is being wasted.

Annastacia Palaszczuk was quick to call an independent inquiry in 2017 after The Sunday Mail revealed tow truck drivers were ripping off motorists in a private parking lots.

But a week after vowing a clamp down on the state-funded training program, the Premier has stopped short of calling an independent inquiry. Meanwhile, job applicants are scratching their heads as to why they never got that call back.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPECT DELAYS: Tewantin road upgrade night works

        Premium Content EXPECT DELAYS: Tewantin road upgrade night works

        News The final part of the $3 million Hilton Tce upgrade kicks off tonight.

        Looking to move up (and some on) in the Broncos’ wobbly world

        Premium Content Looking to move up (and some on) in the Broncos’ wobbly...

        News As a lifelong Broncos supporter I can understand why the CEO may be moving on to...

        Noosa's troubled waters as river health shows rapid decline

        Premium Content Noosa's troubled waters as river health shows rapid decline

        Environment Health of one of Noosa’s natural assets is quickly deteriorating

        STAKE A CLAIM: $1.1 billion in ‘forgotten’ money

        Premium Content STAKE A CLAIM: $1.1 billion in ‘forgotten’ money

        Business As many Australians are scratching for cash, it’s ironic that there is over $1...