Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kim Shorten, Pamela Cairns and Buster celebrating the adoption centre becoming a Fear Free Shelter.
Kim Shorten, Pamela Cairns and Buster celebrating the adoption centre becoming a Fear Free Shelter.
News

How kind council worker is helping pound pets stress less

Jessica Cook
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG step in keeping animals as calm as possible in pound captivity has been taken by caring council staff.

The Fraser Coast Adoption Centre and Pound is the first council-operated facility in Queensland to be accredited under the Fear Free program.

The council's Animal Facilities Officer Pamela Cairns introduced the program after learning about it at a seminar.

"I was intrigued by a session on understanding an animal's body language and behaviour and learning how they react when they are stressed, anxious or afraid," Ms Cairns said.

"Fear can make them aggressive. Even though they are wagging their tail; if they are anxious, stressed or afraid they can lash out and bite.

"As a result, I undertook the online Fear Free training and I'm now introducing the concepts to the other rangers here."

Each morning, the dogs in the Fraser Coast pound get a treat.

"It's the small things that can make a facility fear free," Ms Cairns said.

The benefit of fear-free dogs and cats in the adoption centre is that more find their forever home quickly.

"In the past dogs would get over excited and bark when they saw staff or volunteers come into the pens to start taking animals for a walk," she said.

"They become anxious and excited waiting for their turn.

"Now, every morning, I visit each pen and give out a treat and only come into the pen if they sit.

"There are many things we can do to lower their stress and the dogs change their behaviour, which makes it easier to find them new homes."

The team was commended by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.

"The program ensures that the animals in our facilities feel safe and are happy," he said.

"Happy, relaxed animals quickly find new homes and settle in very quickly which is a great outcome for everyone."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ticket prices, dates set for highly anticipated Storm games

        premium_icon Ticket prices, dates set for highly anticipated Storm games

        Rugby League Footy fans will need to get in quick with just 6000 seats available for the Melbourne Storm’s match against Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

        Noosa Alive! and kicking thanks to $60,000 boost

        premium_icon Noosa Alive! and kicking thanks to $60,000 boost

        News A $60,000 federal government grant and most likely a star turn from Queensland...

        Noosa traffic busting blocked by illegal parkers

        premium_icon Noosa traffic busting blocked by illegal parkers

        News Drivers intent of snaring a park along Noosa Pde defied the instructions of traffic...

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News One case is an Australian Defence Force officer in quarantine