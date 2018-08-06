How low can your de-tox go?

The latest tagline in eco terms for homes is low-tox, short for low toxicity. But what exactly does low-tox living entail and is it a goal that is achievable and worthwhile?

While it is obviously not practical for most of use to rush out and purchase everything in our homes with the latest eco-varieties of products, you can start by replacing homewares as required, with the least toxic versions available.

The first place to start at home to create an eco-friendly environment is to audit and conserve the energy you use in your home. There is a stack of information out there to achieve financial savings and reduced carbon emissions.

The next important step is to choose the least toxic finishes in your home. There is now low-toxic, volatile organic compounds house paint available at most good hardware stores. VOC-free paint is the safest choice to use around chemically sensitive people, asthma sufferers, pregnant women, pets and children.

Healthy flooring is also very important in the home, doubly so if you have children or pets. The range of low-tox cleaning products has also grown exponentially, as has the use of simpler products, such as white vinegar, soda bi-carb and natural oils.

Recent advancements have allowed kitchen implements and accessories to be created in safer, eco-friendly materials, so look out for them.