Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
News

’How lucky are we?’: Lovely leap captured from Pier

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay woman filmed a moment to remember from Urangan Pier on Tuesday.

Diane Forsyth's footage, showing a dolphin leaping out of the water, quickly went viral when it was shared on social media.

She said she just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.

Urangan Pier this morning 🐬🥰

Posted by Diane Forsyth on Monday, 17 August 2020

The still waters off the Bay were broken by the belly-flopping dolphin, which soared for a few moments before returning to the waves.

Ms Forsyth is known for her stunning photography of the Bay.

She said she loves taking photos of Hervey Bay's gorgeous sunsets, which were enjoyed by her friends and family.

But watching the dolphin was a particularly special moment.

Those on social media were quick to respond to the post, with one simply commenting "how lucky are we to live here?"

More Stories

dolphin filiming footage fraser coast hervey bay urangan pier
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Markets rebirth stalls as COVID concerns take hold

        Premium Content Markets rebirth stalls as COVID concerns take hold

        Business Plans for a reboot of popular beachside markets have fallen through as organisers work to minimise the risk of breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

        Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

        Premium Content Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

        Crime Man robbed and hit with the stock of shotgun during alleged robbery

        $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        Premium Content $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        News Developers believe guests will pay up to $20K a night to stay.

        Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Premium Content Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Crime A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg at a Sunshine...