Menu
Login
The Tigers could be on the verge of something special. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The Tigers could be on the verge of something special. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Maguire reveals plans to take Tigers to the top

by Joe McDonough
6th Nov 2018 12:24 PM

PRIDE in the jersey. It sounds pretty easy to inspire but in modern football where money talks and loyalty can be difficult to find... not so much.

But that's exactly the mission Michael Maguire has set for himself in his new post as head coach of the Wests Tigers.

He believes if he can get his men spilling blood, sweat and tears for their black and gold jerseys and the rich history of the Western Suburbs Magpies and Balmain Tigers, he can unlock the joint-venture's potential.

A big part of that, Maguire said, is developing local talent.

"I'm really looking forward to working with everyone at Wests Tigers," he said.

"I know a number of the players there and have a lot of youth coming through. They've also got a great nursery in and around that area which is really important.

"One thing I love doing is bringing those younger players through to first-grade and ones from that area that love playing for that jersey.

"I'm big on the jersey and it's something that I want to grow with myself coming in."

Michael Maguire will look to bring success to Wests Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Michael Maguire will look to bring success to Wests Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

He called the Tigers a "sleeping giant" and said he wanted to deliver for the fans, who haven't enjoyed a finals campaign since 2011.

"I think that this has given me the opportunity to jump on what I see as one of the biggest clubs in the game," he continued. "It's a bit of a sleeping giant.

"Similar to what I've been at before [with Wigan and South Sydney], there's a lot of supporters out there that are waiting for this club to rise and I want to make sure that I do everything possible to make that happen."

Related Items

michael maguire nrl rugby league wests tigers

Top Stories

    Noosa Spit is slip-sliding away at a gallop

    Noosa Spit is slip-sliding away at a gallop

    News Noosa is spitting chips about erosion threats eating away at a major asset

    • 6th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Bros get their moes on

    Bros get their moes on

    News Noosa Council staff get involved in Movember

    Melbourne Cup fever hits Noosa

    Melbourne Cup fever hits Noosa

    News No horsing around for the race that stops the nation

    Not unclear about Miss Leading

    Not unclear about Miss Leading

    News Coast band to take the stage in Tewantin this Friday, November 9

    Local Partners