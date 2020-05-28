‘How many c**ks’ agent back selling for rivals

A self-anointed super coach of real estate is back on the hammer and selling homes, just months after his sacking from the McGrath agency for lewd comments.

Former McGrath real estate agent Adrian Bo has joined controversial NG Farah as a partner auctioneer and head of sales boasting of his "super coach" skills and insisting the housing market had returned to pre COVID-19 standards.

The former McGrath sales boss, who was dismissed after an internal investigation found he asked a much younger staffer how many "c****" he had in his mouth, this week auctioned a $1,420,000 home in Eastlakes for the reserve price with 12 registered bidders.

Mr Bo has denied he ever made lewd comments to the new recruit at the time.

Adrian Bo has joined controversial NG Farah as a partner auctioneer and head of sales boasting of his "super coach" skills.

"We've had some great sales through the week, I sold 12A Mount Street, Coogee, for $2.7 million, that's almost a million more than when I sold it nine years ago," he boasted on his Facebook page at the weekend.

"This week is a great indication of the pricing and the confidence back to pre covid - if you're buying or selling, give me a call."

Announcing his role at the rival real estate agency, he boasted on his social media profile: "Now more than ever, the real estate industry is craving a multi award-winning nationally recognised Super Coach who has sold $4 billion in property with over 30 years experience.

"Adrian has the battle scars from 1989 17% interest rates, the early 90s recession we 'had to have', the GFC, 9/11, the 2018 credit crunch & now covid.

Adrian Bo (right) in a Facebook image on the boat named Inappropriate.

"I am still in the trenches today listing and selling with NG Farah Real Estate.

"No other Coach can offer you this credibility, invaluable IP and life reference."

The Vaucluse real estate agent, who offered his services as a contractor in the business after he lost his job after an internal inquiry found he engaged in misconduct in December, was recruited by NG Farah four weeks ago.

Sydney real estate agent Adrian Bo bowed out from his role at McGrath in Coogee amid a complaint about misconduct lodged by a younger colleague.

Eight years ago, the 50-strong staff agency's leading Maroubra estate agent Glenn Farah was disqualified by NSW Fair Trading, which barred him from any involvement in the direction, management or conduct of a real estate business until September 2021.

Farah was previously director and secretary of NG Farah Pty Ltd, a licensed Sydney south eastern suburbs real estate agency.

The company has three branch offices at Coogee, Kingsford and Little Bay.

In September 2011, Farah pleaded guilty in the Sydney District Court to dealing in proceeds of crime and was sentenced to one year and nine months' imprisonment.

The court suspended his sentence and he was released on a good behaviour bond.

The colourful businessman had been the subject of an Australian Federal Police investigation and subsequent prosecution and conviction.

Fair Trading Commissioner Rod Stowe said at the time that as a result of Farah's criminal conviction for recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, Fair Trading started disciplinary action against him.

Originally published as 'How many c**ks' agent back selling for rivals