Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UP TO 1000 jobs could be created across the Surat Basin, after Arrow Energy's long-planned Surat Gas Project was given the go-ahead by the State Government.
UP TO 1000 jobs could be created across the Surat Basin, after Arrow Energy's long-planned Surat Gas Project was given the go-ahead by the State Government.
News

How many locals will Arrow’s $10B gas project employ?

Jorja McDonnell
23rd Apr 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of jobs for Queenslanders were promised when Arrow Energy announced the commencement of its $10 billion Surat Gas Project in the southwest.

To kick things off, it is expected that hundreds of construction jobs will open up on the project - spread between Wandoan and Dalby - but how many regional residents will fill those positions?

An Arrow Energy spokesman told The Western Star that the company has not set quotas for hiring people from local areas or using locally made goods, but it is preferred.

"There are no set percentages; the more local content, the better, but that has to be framed within the context of available skills," he said.

"If a contractor cannot find a local worker with the skills required for a particular role, then they'll have to cast the net wider."

Arrow is outsourcing most of the hiring on the Surat Gas Project, particularly in the construction sector where an estimated 800 jobs will need to be filled over the life of the project.

However, the gas company will be looking for specific skill areas including drilling, civil constructions, logistics, telecommunication infrastructure, facility construction and upgrade, operations and maintenance activities.

The spokesman said it would be up to their contractors to recruit locals for these roles, as the company prefers.

"Arrow will appoint contracting companies to deliver discrete parcels of work in coming weeks and months, but there's no one yet," he said.

"These contractors will do their own recruitment and down the track, there will ultimately be 200-odd operations jobs, which are to be Arrow employees will be advertised on Arrow's website.

"Arrow's present Surat Basin workforce is predominantly local, with more than 80 per cent of them living in the region."

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Surat Gas Project as early as August this year, and it is expected to release its first gas to the market in 2021.

Information on Surat Gas Project jobs can be found on Arrow Energy's website.

More Stories

arrow energy coal seam gas employment jobs resources surat basin surat gas project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brekky of champions: Humble Aussie pie making a difference

        premium_icon Brekky of champions: Humble Aussie pie making a difference

        News With staff working through a health pandemic, Noosa Hospital have ordered meals from a local bakery to keep employees fed and local businesses afloat.

        Saddling up for tribute to Anzac spirit

        premium_icon Saddling up for tribute to Anzac spirit

        News ‘We normally cover all three services and have a fairly busy Anzac Day:’ How Cooroy...

        Here’s a gourmet crate to banish coronavirus blues

        premium_icon Here’s a gourmet crate to banish coronavirus blues

        News Crate full of goodies to remind you of what fine dining was all about.

        The $1.2 billion industry decimated by coronavirus

        premium_icon The $1.2 billion industry decimated by coronavirus

        News ‘Our next quarter will look very different sadly, but this does provide a benchmark...