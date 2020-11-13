How no-nonsense Wayne shook up Hastings St

As Noosa morphed from a backwater fishing village to a discerning beachside destination, its civic leaders have had one constant adviser guiding them.

Wayne Schafer has been Noosa Council’s health and waste guru, providing frank and informed guidance to six Noosa Shire leaders, for 42 years.

He helped create the ultimate up-market eat street standards and ensure Noosa River retains its southeast Queensland cleanest river mantle.

Now, Mr Schafer reflects on arriving in Noosa in 1978 as a prepares to retire from his decade-long career.

Environmental health and waste management council guru Wayne Schafer.

Mr Schafer, who was raised in Townsville, was appointed as the environmental health officer overseeing a department of one … himself.

He’d first worked for Townsville City Council before developing his skill sets with Cloncurry Council.

He said back then Noosa was a mystery to him.

“I’d never been there, but one of the staff at Cloncurry said it’s a really nice place,” he said.

The Noosa Spit officially opened in December 1973 when the Pines Trees Resort Motel was the ultimate stay.

Mr Schafer said back then there was just sand, no trees, and restaurants on Hasting St still had no toilets.

Wayne Schafer is set to kick back and enjoy retirement.

“When I arrived, there were quite a few restaurants that didn’t even have public toilets, they’d say ‘just go down the end of the street there’s a public toilet’,” he said.

“When I started to try and fix Hastings St, I was criticised for trying to import Brisbane standards. I would hope what I did led to Hastings St being renowned as one of the food destinations of Queensland.”

Mr Schafer admits at first he was no fan of al fresco dining for health reasons but gradually understood that it was what the community wanted.

He led a hygiene training push for local eateries which has kept the lid on local food poisoning and key decisions were purchasing the Eumundi-Noosa Rd landfill and introducing recycling bins in the 1990s.

Mr Schafer’s career included a stint with the amalgamated Sunshine Coast Council.

He steps down after a career spent being a straight shooter.

Wayne enjoys getting back to the land on his family's property.

“I’ve always thought if you tell the truth and don’t try to hide things, you might get into trouble, but not serious trouble,” he said.

He said council has been progressing ever since the early shake up in the 1980s led by Noel Playford and then Bob Abbot in the 1990s.

“They organised the planning scheme so that Noosa wouldn’t become just a sprawling urban environment,” he said.

Mr Schafer is set to retire in Noosa and follow his passions which have included woodworking, fishing, golf, shooting pool and holidaying on the family property in north Queensland.