How Noosa can help towards bushfire disaster

HELP NEEDED: A house destroyed by fire is pictured on January 6, 2020 in Wingello, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

AS hundreds of blazes continue to burn across Australia, Noosa locals are wondering how they can help those impacted by the devastation.

With more than 2000 homes lost, six-million hectares of land burnt and at least 25 people who have lost their lives, so many are left reeling as the impact of the emergency sinks in.

In New South Wales alone these fires are believed to have killed nearly 500 million animals, including birds, reptiles and mammals.

While Australians were quick to show support, those wanting to do their part are being asked to make monetary donations at this stage.

A little closer to home Vinnies Queensland CEO Kevin Mercer said they will be on the frontline to deliver support and aid to impacted communities.

“We know people want to help. We’re here to help them and we know what’s needed the most is cash,” Mr Mercer said.

“The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims quickly and most appropriately and also help local businesses and communities to recover.”

“Transporting goods to areas of need is both expensive and logistically difficult as roads remain closed and national resources are stretched.”

How you can make a donation:

Locals are also being warned of scam fundraising sites, with Scamwatch urging people to be sure they are donating to legitimate organisations.