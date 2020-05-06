Menu
‘I remained focused on the issues.’ Noosa Councillor Joe Jurisevic. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

How Noosa councillor retained seat on shoestring budget

Matt Collins
6th May 2020 10:00 AM
If you have big dreams but not a lot of money, maybe you can take a leaf out of Noosa councillor Joe Jurisevic's book.

While others spent in excess of $70,000 to promote their election campaigns, Cr Jurisevic total spend was only $1269.55.

Much like his election slogan, 'Recycle Joe Jurisevic', the incumbent councillor reused what he could from the 2016 election.

"I kept well within my designated budget, which included the nomination fee," Cr Jurisevic said.

"I didn't print 'how to vote' flyers and I upcycled my old corflute signs."

His plan to maintain the trust of Noosa Shire residents was a simple one.

"I remained focused on the issues that I believed mattered to the people of our shire," he said.

While Cr Jurisevic believed being an incumbent potentially worked in his favour, he said there was a lot more involved in retaining your seat on Council.

"There is clearly some value in being an incumbent in being known for the values and issues you stand for, but as can be seen from the campaign, it is no certainty for being re-elected," he said.

He added that it takes a lot more than a comprehensive and well executed election campaign to win over the constituents.

"I don't believe you can wait until the lead up to an election to become known by your community to have a realistic chance of being elected," Cr Jurisevic said.

Noosa News

