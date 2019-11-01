How Noosa event turned ‘world best’ tri

Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Cyclists make their way around the course.

REGULAR Noosa Triathlon competitors like Noosa Tri original entrant and former Noosa lifeguard Scott Braby still find it hard to comprehend that Garth Prowd, the former Noosa News advertising manager and organising guru, is no longer buzzing about the course on his trademark scooter.

Garth was the human dynamo powering the rapid rise of this event onwards and upwards, along the way showcasing the delights of Noosa on the world coverage it received.

Sunshine Coast Daily real estate editor Erle Levey once worked at the News with the super-fit Garth, who tragically collapsed and died in Spain during his daily cycle in 2017.

“There was a small sign on his wall: How can you soar like an eagle if you surround yourself with turkeys,” Erle said.

“It didn’t take long to realise that here was someone with perception.”

Not to mention vision and over-drive. Garth with backing of Joe Gilbert and his original event committee, took the raw idea of Noosa-based Olympic runner Dave Power to hold maybe a marathon, and turned it into a showcase of the barely emerging sport of triathlon.

Their first-up effort started with just 180 entrants and one report notes that it was over the eccentric distance of a 2km swim, 37km cycle and 8km run, rather than its standard Olympic distance these days of 1.5km, 40km and 10km.

And just about anything went that first 1983 Noosa Tri as the organisers’ learning curve included entrants becoming lost in the cycle course, a ban on wet suits in the swim and helmets were optional on the bike leg.

For the record, the modest first event won by Michael Harris and Liz Hepple and one of the race debutants included Garth. Scott the future lifeguard, as a 17-yeear-old finished a very creditable 20th.

“I was into fitness, predominately surf lifesaving and surfing, and when the opportunity to do the triathlon came about a few of my mates and I decided to have a go.

“We just chucked our boardies on and a singlet, had our sand shoes in the toe-clips and just went for it. It was pretty amateurish.”

“I was a junior back then so there were three mates in the junior competition and we all just jumped in and did it. The event just grew massively from there.”

In 1992, the Noosa Multi-Sport Festival had its beginnings, with both the criterium and run bolt added.

These days the list has grown to include Noosa Run Swim Run, the Tour de Noosa – Garth Prowd Ride, Noosa Breakfast Fun Run, Noosa 1000 Ocean Swim, Noosa Superkidz Triathlon, Noosa Special Triathlon, Legends Triathlon, Australian Open Criterium – Men and Women and the ever popular Noosa Tri Charity Golf

All cyclists and runners will these days cross over the Garth Prowd Bridge on a Noosa Pde lined by hundreds of cheering fans.

A field of more than 8000 will tackle the tri Trees for Tourism and a $1 from each is going to Trees for Tourism – a sustainability initiative by Tourism Noosa and Noosa and District Landcare supporting tree planting through the Noosa region.

These days the Tri swim leg kicks off on a stunning Main Beach rather than the Lions Park canal, but what never changes is the feeling camaraderie among even this multitude of movers, as well as their supporters.

