How Noosa's WWI memorials shaped our community

HUNDREDS of people from Noosa signed up to serve in the First World War, not knowing if they'd ever return.

This Friday, Noosa Library Service honours these selfless men and women with its new book Noosa Remembers: A History of the World War I Memorials of Noosa Shire. The book will be launched at a public event at the Pomona Rotunda, Joe Bazzo Park, Pomona at 10.30am on Friday.

The date marks the 100-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Noosa Shire Roll of Honour, a list of 344 names of local people who served in the First World War.

The book documents the history of Noosa's World War I memorials and pays tribute to the Noosa community's efforts to fundraise and erect these cenotaphs, halls and other memorials.

It also looks at the roles the memorials have played in our community.

"Creating memorials to the locals who served in First World War was very important to the community in the aftermath of the war," Noosa Library Service heritage librarian Jane Harding said.

"The descendants of many of these men reside in our communities today.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from these people and welcoming them to the book launch."

All attendees will receive a free copy of the book. Copies of the book will also be available for free from Noosa Library Service branches.