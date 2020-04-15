Menu
How pandemic is changing life for animals at Coast attractions

by Rosemary Ball
15th Apr 2020 7:04 AM
LIFE in isolation for animals at Gold Coast's biggest parks is apparently "more fun-filled".

With theme parks and wildlife sanctuaries closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gold Coast creatures are enjoying "more playtime than usual" with their handlers.

Scooter the dolphin and Marine mammal trainer Brooke Pelizzari splash about in the pool at SeaWorld. Picture Glenn Hampson
For the dolphins, polar bears and penguins at SeaWorld, they're still getting their daily exercise and feed.

Head of marine science Wayne Phillips said the animals were missing visitors but their 30 wildlife staff weren't complaining.

"It is great, the dolphins and their handlers are getting more one-on-one time together," he said.

Penguins at SeaWorld enjoying the peace and quiet. Picture Glenn Hampson
"The polar bears and penguins are missing watching all the guest action through the glass but are loving hanging out more with handlers. Because we're really their best friends first."

 

The animals at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary have been enjoying some time out. Photo: Supplied.
Dreamworld's head of life sciences Michele Barnes said their kangaroos and joeys were enjoying some quality bonding time with zookeepers.

"There are certainly no concerns - I think it is more fun-filled than being at home," she said.

Pajinka the one-year-old koala with her handler Michele Barnes at Dreamworld. Picture: Supplied.
Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary's senior vet Dr Michael Pyne said their dingoes were enjoying a lot more freedom walking around the park and koalas were loving the extra cuddles.

The animals at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary have been “enjoying what is a different normal now”. Photo: Supplied
"We're enjoying what is a different normal now," he said.

