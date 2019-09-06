Menu
Login
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers Contributed
Property

How to sell your home for more in Noosa

6th Sep 2019 12:48 PM

IT'S one of the most basic rules of any type of selling, the more people who know about your product the better your chances of achieving a premium price.

Having a perfect home to list is all well and good, but your chances of selling for the highest possible price can be significantly reduced if nobody knows about it.

New research reveals the key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers and an effective way to achieve this is by using print and online marketing.

Research from Ipsos MediaCT revealed that 42 per cent more visitors attend open homes and 28 per cent more visitors will visit the online if they have seen a property advertised in print.

Using CoreLogic data, the research revealed that in Noosa the average price of a house sold using both print and online advertising is $1,047,318 compared to $939,972 for a house sold using only online.

Make sure you talk to your real estate agent about including your local newspaper in your property marketing campaign.

expect more noosa property real estate
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Noosa Show ready to kick off with a bang

    Noosa Show ready to kick off with a bang

    News Gates to the 110th Noosa Show open on Friday with plenty for all ages at this family-fun weekend in the heart of Pomona.

    GALLERY: Residents dance the night away

    GALLERY: Residents dance the night away

    News Champagne was popped, cake cut and dance floor alive at Aveo Peregian Springs for...

    Road safety boost for community

    Road safety boost for community

    News The Kin Kin Masonic Lodge has received State Goverment funding to drive home...

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    News Noosa River Report turns up a whole lot of mess left by illicit campers.