How ‘strong’ women can defy ageing

THE secret to staying youthful is to maintain a healthy weight and keep your body strong. Research has proven that keeping your weight in a healthy range will help you resist age-related illness such as heart disease and diabetes.

Did you know that maintaining a healthy eating plan and lifestyle can also reduce other symptoms such as joint pain and inflammation, digestive issues, stress and sleep problems?

Retaining good muscle tone and strength and building fitness has many health benefits, including osteoporosis prevention – plus you look and feel more youthful with upright posture.

Naturopath Deb Roberson and personal trainer Deb Taylor have been working in their respective fields for more than 20 years. They have combined their knowledge to develop the Strong Vital Women Program.

It is a six-week program focusing on weight loss, nutrition and making your body stronger, leaner and fitter.

Two fun, supportive exercise classes each week, plus a weight loss/nutrition group meeting each week will improve health in just six weeks.

Come along to a free information session on Saturday, October 26, at 8am or phone Deb Roberson on 0412 305 240 for details.