How Sunshine Coast doctors will remember 2020

Sunshine Coast medical professionals will remember 2020 for one glaringly obvious reason, the COVID-19 pandemic.

But 2020 was also a year when hundreds of residents were struck down with high rates of mosquito-borne viruses and sexually transmitted diseases.

Gastro illnesses did not spike in 2020 but made headlines after two serious outbreaks were reported at popular campgrounds at Cooloola Cove.

On the positive front, influenza cases almost vanished on the Sunshine Coast with just 388 reported cases as residents adopted safe personal hygiene driven from the pandemic.

It was also a year where face masks became a common sight, the word "unprecedented" became heard daily, emergency departments emptied, elective surgery was put on hold and residents were confined to homes.

Suncoast Christian Health Care workers Dr Robert Scott and RN Lindley Mattiazzi test for COVID-19 at a new drive-through clinic in Buderim. Photo: John McCutcheon

Only one thing will remain in the minds of all the Coast's heroic front line workers throughout 2020 - the dreaded COVID-19.

In total, the Sunshine Coast had 101 people test positive to the virus, with one case active and one life lost.

President of the Australian Medical Association Sunshine Coast Dr Roger Faint praised the Sunshine Coast University Hospital staff and State Government's control over the pandemic.

"The pandemic has really made us appreciate how well-organised and efficient our health system and hospitals are," Dr Faint said.

"We did everything so well. Quarantining, the testing, the lockdowns.

"It made us realise our country is wealthy, in the fact we had stimulus packages early, so we could support small businesses, restaurants and cafes."

Dr Sandra Peters at the Fever Clinic in Caloundra. Photo: John McCutcheon

The Buderim-based Dr Faint said the pandemic still continued to cause issues despite new cases at a minimum.

"In terms of impact on people, they basically had to put everything elective on hold, so all those disrupted services were delayed several months," he said.

"Thankfully we have ramped them up quickly.

"There's still a supply shortage too, and masks were at really low levels throughout the year."

However, Dr Faint said it wasn't all doom and gloom, and the pandemic did have a silver lining.

"The amazing turnaround of providing a new vaccine was quite extraordinary," he said.

"Less than 12 months, normally it would take five to 10 years.

"We also had a reduction of infectious diseases, diarrhoea, flu cases were down and the value of flu needles is now being better understood.

"Workplaces adapted quite impressively, if people are sick they don't come into work.

"Hospitals and general practises now do telemedicine; it's been a paradigm shift."

Sunshine Coast health issues by the numbers.

Hepatitis B 2020: 30 cases. Five-year average: 24

Hepatitis C: 2020 cases: 88. Five-year average: 125

Campylobacter: 2020 cases: 670. Five-year average: 761

Cryptosporidiosis: 2020 cases: 32. Five-year average: 109

Salmonellosis. 2020 cases: 379. Five-year average: 388

Shingellosis. 2020 cases: 18. Five-year average: 22

Yersiniosis. 2020 cases: 48. Five-year average: 77

Group A streptococcal. 2020 cases: 15. Five-year average: 21

Meningococcal. 2020 cases: 3. Five-year average: 4.

Pneumococcal. 2020 cases: 18. Five-year average: 20

Influenza. 2020 cases: 388. Five-year average: 3079

Measles: 2020 cases: 2. Five-year average: 2.

Mumps: 2020 cases: 2. Five-year average: 4

Pertussis (whooping cough): 2020 cases: 51. Five-year average: 226

Rotavirus: 2020 cases: 17. Five-year average: 149

Varicella: 2020 cases: 887. Five-year average: 736

Chlamydia: 2020 cases: 1330. Five-year average: 1406

Gonorrhoea: 2020 cases: 291. Five-year average: 163.

Barmah Forest virus: 2020 cases: 118. Five-year average: 38

Dengue fever: 2020 cases: 8. Five-year average 27

Ross River virus: 2020 cases: 520. Five-year average: 338

*This data is publicly available on Queensland Health.