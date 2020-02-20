How suspended bus service will impact Noosa child care centres
THE tragic death of a three-year-old boy in a minibus at a Cairns child care centre has left a huge impact on families right across the country.
Goodstart Early Learning Head Office has temporarily suspended their pick-up and drop-off bus service nationally following the young boy’s death.
In the Noosa region there are two Goodstart Early Learning centres, Noosaville and Eumundi.
At present, neither centre has a regular bus service.
One centre in the region that does have access to a bus is Noosaville Child Care in Goodchap St.
A spokeswoman from the centre said their bus is not currently in use as they do not offer a before school and after school care program at this time.