Goodstart Early Learning centres have suspended their bus service following the tragic death of a boy, 3. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
How suspended bus service will impact Noosa child care centres

Matt Collins
20th Feb 2020 4:14 PM
THE tragic death of a three-year-old boy in a minibus at a Cairns child care centre has left a huge impact on families right across the country.

Goodstart Early Learning Head Office has temporarily suspended their pick-up and drop-off bus service nationally following the young boy’s death.

In the Noosa region there are two Goodstart Early Learning centres, Noosaville and Eumundi.

At present, neither centre has a regular bus service.

One centre in the region that does have access to a bus is Noosaville Child Care in Goodchap St.

A spokeswoman from the centre said their bus is not currently in use as they do not offer a before school and after school care program at this time.

