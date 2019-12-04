How the Grinch found Christmas spirit

THE spirit of giving is so strong down at Good Shepherd Lutheran College, even The Grinch discovers Christmas.

More than 1000 Good Shepherd students, family members and staff recently filled the College’s HPE Centre to enjoy this year’s Prep to Year 5 Christmas Concert – The Grinch Discovers Christmas.

This vibrant hour-long show reinvented the story of The Grinch, from the famous author Dr Seuss, as a local character who was helped by the kind and generous people of Noosaville to understand and enjoy Christmas.

According to Mrs Wendy Beaulieu, junior years student co-ordinator for Good Shepherd, the students showed great enthusiasm towards the theme of this year’s concert and embraced their roles.

And the ‘twist on an old tale’ delighted both young and old, with a feast for the eyes and ears, as well as the soul, as the students brought to life the true meaning behind Christmas.

“The students spent many hours practising and our parents showed great support assisting with costumes and hair,” Mrs Beaulieu said.

“However, the most important part of the show was the message, and I really think the students understood how it is about the love, kindness and the joy we give and receive that brings meaning to the season.”

“With such a commercialised emphasis on Christmas, some of us may indeed feel a little bit Grinchy, and among the hustle and bustle, our focus can be lost and priorities misaligned.”

She said most people would have left the evening’s event feeling touched by the journey of The Grinch and “will hopefully embrace the meaning of this message in the weeks to come”.