How the Reef is being 'murdered' to be screened in Noosa

BIG TROUBLE: Noosa is hosting a disturbing new doco on the "murder” of the Great Barrier Reef.

BIG TROUBLE: Noosa is hosting a disturbing new doco on the "murder” of the Great Barrier Reef. Contributed

MARK down 6.30pm on Thursday, January 10 at The J, Noosa to catch a confronting new documentary by a Chernobyl researcher which shows the Great Barrier Reef is in grave danger due to poor management of the surrounding land.

The film, Murder on the Reef, by Gold Coast based geochemist Allen Dobrovolsky and filmmaker Alex Fitzwater, compares poor management of Australia's Great Barrier Reef with the Chernobyl disaster of 1986.

"Similarly, poor environmental management led to the environmental disaster in the Great Barrier Reef's port of Gladstone in 2011,” Dr Dobrovolsky said.

"Since this time the reef has suffered unprecedented back-to-back bleaching events which have killed half of the corals.

"This is due to the warming oceans caused by climate change. The collapse of an entire ecosystem is imminent unless action is taken.”

According to Dr Dobrovolsky, the next impending reef disaster will be on a much larger scale due to the predicted global increase in the rate of bleaching events.

With 50 per cent of the Great Barrier Reef's corals already wiped out, a further increase in ocean temperatures will have catastrophic effects.

"I would like people to walk away after watching the documentary understanding the reef is affected so much that without human intervention it will die,” Dr Dobrovolsky said.

The film reveals an underlying lack of co-operation between government, marine research scientists, activists, politicians, indigenous leaders and the general public as being a core factor in the rapid decline of the reef's health.

The budget for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has been wound back by successive governments.

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Concession (pensioner, senior, student). Book online at www.thej.com.au.