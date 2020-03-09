How this school is preparing students for artsy future

THE ARTS: Dance is a major part of learning at St Teresa's Catholic College, Noosaville.

THE ARTS: Dance is a major part of learning at St Teresa's Catholic College, Noosaville.

ONE Noosa school is proving academic success stretches beyond the classroom and onto the stage.

Recently dancers from St Teresa’s Catholic College competed at Time To Shine eisteddfod in Caboolture, winning four first places across lyrical and jazz.

Dance teacher Sarah McNamara 2020 has again seen a huge uptake as they continue for their in class and extra-curricular classes as the school hopes to build on the success of previous years.

“This year in dance we’ve selected 35 dancers for membership of our three dance troupes (junior, senior and an open) where technically skilled studio dancers are extended as creative choreographers and expressive performers,” Ms McNamara said.

“We also offer a program where top graduates can return to teach and choreograph.”

Past graduates have also received the rare QUT Dean’s Medal for study scholarship in Fine Arts – Dance.

As well as dancers students are have the opportunity to delve into the arts scene and broaden their knowledge and skills in music, drama film and television and visual arts.

Head of arts Jacqueline Twigg said these subjects give students a springboard for university entry and industry recognised courses.

“The arts develop students as creative problem-solvers, effective collaborators and leading communicators,” Ms Twigg said.

“Study of the arts provides a balanced focus on developing creativity, technical skill and aesthetic awareness.”

“It’s more than just supporting career pathways in the creative industries, arts students learn the high level critical and creative thinking increasingly required in most industries.”

St Teresa’s will showcase their work at the College Dance Night at The J Noosa, on July 31.

The night will feature award-winning pieces from dance troupe, as well as class pieces and self-choreography from senior dance curriculum and Certificate IV in Dance.