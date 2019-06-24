How to avoid buying dodgy solar

GOING GREEN: Triona and Tony Vitagliano of Salt Property Services are hoping to shed light on the misconceptions of purchasing solar.

GOING GREEN: Triona and Tony Vitagliano of Salt Property Services are hoping to shed light on the misconceptions of purchasing solar. Caitlin Zerafa

FOLLOWING on from a recent ABC 7.30 report highlighting issues with cheap solar, Tony and Triona Vitagliano of Noosa's Salt Property Services are on a mission to put education at the forefront.

"People have trouble differentiating between solar,” Mr Vitagliano said.

"You can't blame them, it's a mine field.”

Deals too good to be true, scams and the like can make the decision to opt for greener energy difficult, he said.

As a solar electricity and battery inspector and expert witness, Mr Vitagliano said information could be misleading and home-owners needed to understand with solar you got what you paid for.

"There is a big difference between entry level and premium solar installers.

"Home owners are better off spending the money now on quality solar rather than three years down the track have to spend money on fixing or replacing what they already have,” he said.

The pair said quotes could be "confusing” and advertisements misleading offering "better prices” or false rebate information.

"Government rebates are available up to $4000 to most home-owners,” Mr Vitagliano said.

"In two and a half year the system has usually paid for itself.”

Mr Vitagliano has traded in Noosa since the early 1990s, with Laguna Electrical Services, before selling up and taking over Salt Property Services, in Rene St, Noosaville.

"We give honest and genuine advice. We love what we do and take pride in our work,” Mr Vitagliano said.

"We can do services, fault findings and site visits to give opinions on what is best for the home-owner.”

As well as being fully in-house and local, Mr Vitagliano said technology could help a customer see exactly how their solar was working.

"The technology is incredible to track your energy use,” he said.

"Most customers are delighted with the result and tell us they feel good going green.”

To break down the confusion, the Vitagliano's encourage home-owners to shop locally with an accredited in-house installer and spend the most you can afford on quality solar.

Recently Salt held an education night as part of ZEN Noosa.