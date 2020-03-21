How to avoid the virus and catch your own food

WHILE the world is gripped with the coronavirus crisis, there is a hobby you can do outside while still practising social distancing, with the added benefit of getting food without facing the craziness at supermarkets.

It's fishing.

Jay Morgan, the owner of Hooked on Brewing, Bait and BBQ in Ballina, said the shop had been very busy recently.

But he said that's not unusual for the Ballina store.

However, with "beautiful weather" forecast for the weekend, he's expecting to be busier.

And with social distancing being the new normal, Mr Morgan said you don't have to worry about that when you wet a line.

"You don't need to be with anyone to fish," he said.

While Mr Morgan said he hadn't particularly noticed an increase in demand for fishing gear because of the coronavirus, he said if the situation got worse, more people might want to grab a rod and reel and head to the waterways.

Mr Morgan and his team on Friday cut up half a tonne of mullet which is an ideal bait for a variety of species, including the popular eating fish like bream.

If you catch a feed of fish, then you don't have to worry about battling the panic-buyers at the supermarkets, he said.

Sitting by a river dangling a line also offers some peace in a world which is in uncharted waters.

Hooked on Brewing, Bait and BBQ also sells the other things which can provide the ideal end to a day out fishing: the barbie and brewing kits to make your own beer.

The bait and tackle shop is located in River St, Ballina.