How to be tax ready this year

CHANGES to tax reporting requirements mean that some people may not receive a payment summary directly from their employer this financial year.

This information, now referred to as an income statement, will continue to be pre-filled into people's income tax return or provided to their registered agent.

Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner Karen Foat said this is because many employers were now reporting wages, tax and super information to the ATO each payday.

"Around nine million Australians will be able to see their year-to-date salary and wages, PAYG withholding tax, and any employer super contributions in near real time,” Ms Foat said.

"If you use a tax agent to lodge your return, you don't need to do anything. We provide your agent with this information and they can lodge your return as usual.

If you lodge your own return using myTax, this information will be pre-filled into your return.

"Most employers have until July 31 to finalise their employees' income statements so, we strongly encourage taxpayers to wait a few weeks before lodging their tax return.”

This also provides longer for other information such as from banks, health funds and government agencies to be pre-filled in your return as well, making the whole process easier.

"If you lodge your tax return before your income statement is tax ready, your employer might make changes, and you may need to lodge an amendment. In some cases, additional tax and interest may be payable,” Ms Foat said.

If you can't access your information via myGov or you lodge a paper return, contact 13 28 61 for a copy of your income statement.