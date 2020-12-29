Menu
FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival at Alstonville Showground tonight.
Health

How to beat the New Years blues

Natalie Wynne
29th Dec 2020 8:05 AM
After months of social isolation and closures across the country, the Christmas and New Years period is a chance to alleviate some of the pressure of the pandemic.

But it can also present a new set of challenges, according to Suicide Prevention in Communities Program co-ordinator Merilyn Keene.

“It’s a difficult time for many and I think many people have high expectations and are very often disappointed,” Ms Keene said.

“Try to plan ahead to do something uncomplicated.

“Keep it simple but make it a little special in some way, if there’s a treat that you wouldn’t normally do in an average day, pamper yourself or make a picnic and sit under a nice tree.”

Ms Keene said making a point of reaching out to others can be helpful.

“Simple stuff like reaching out to neighbours, any connection in a small way has a really positive effect on yourself as well as the other person,” she said.

“I know it sounds corny, but a smile to make all the difference. It can save people's lives.

“If you know somebody is bereaved or recently separated or it’s an anniversary of some kind then extend the kindness.

“Have the conversation, we often avoid those conversations because we don't know what to say.

“But we don’t have to be expert it’s just having a good heart and good intentions.”

Santa the sad Saint Bernard dog is all dressed up with nowhere to go to celebrate New Year's Eve, 30 Dec 1989. (Pic by unidentified staff photographer)
Ms Keene said her advice is to not push yourself.

“I think by the end of the year, normally we’re tired anyway and many of us are yearning to have time to themselves and not necessarily have to give it up to other people,” Ms Keene said.

“It’s quite anti-social to say you really don’t want to go, but if you’d rather stay home that’s fine too.”

Here are some tips to get you through the rest of the silly season:

  • Reach out, talk to family, friends, neighbours
  • Get support, use the tools at your disposal
  • Get outside, breathe in the fresh air
  • Keep busy, do some exercise, start that long-awaited project

You can also reach out to trained professionals for support:

  • Lifeline: visit the website or call 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue: visit the website or call 1300 22 4636
  • MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78
  • Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 For access to Queensland Health mental health services 24/7 phone 1300 MH CALL (1300 64 2255).
