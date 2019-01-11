How to cash in around Noosa

Teresa Stephenson, Vince D'Abarco, Bob Stephenson and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with reusable Envirobank bags at Waves of Kindness, Noosaville.

Caitlin Zerafa

SINCE its roll out the Containers for Change scheme has met mixed response.

Noosa residents have made their opinion heard as confusion around where and how to cash in recycling hit boiling point.

A lack of communication meant people rocked up to sites expecting cash-in-hand, when currently Noosa locations only facilitate money to be retuned electronically.

Retailers at some sites have had issues with impatient locals.

COEX CEO Ken Noye said they were aware of the problems in Noosa and were working to address it.

"Our staff are talking with businesses and Sandy Bolton and we are looking for more solutions to fill the gap.

"Operators have been working to iron out all the issues and we are working closely with them to get more services in place.”

Mr Noye said the demand was clear, with 38,000 items returned to just one Tewantin location last week.

Across the Noosa region there are currently six drop off locations, contracted to two companies: Envirobank and Return-It.

Each company uses a different deposit and cash return system.

Envirobank managing director Narelle Anderson said after the initial Christmas influx the system should settle down.

"This scheme started at the busiest time of the year and everybody was caught out,” Ms Anderson said.

"It should start to calm down now.”

To deposit containers with Envirobank recyclers need to put 50 eligible items in Envirobank's reusable orange bags located on site or from a host store nearby. Bags are also available at the Noosa electorate office.

Recyclers must register online to their 'Crunch' rewards system to cash-in.

Meanwhile at the Return-It locations, recyclers are asked to deposit containers using multi-purpose plastic bags, (excluding black garbage bags) and create an account on the Containers for Change website.

The drop-off sites do not have the capacity to give instant cash payments to customers and until a depot is set up, those with excess amounts of recycling or who want instant change can cash-in at depots located at Kunda Park or Gympie.

Since the scheme's roll out the initial drop off site at Bloomhill Tewantin has closed down, but more locations have since opened.

Locations are regularly updated at www.containersforchange.com.au and Mr Noye recommended people check to find their closest site, who it is contracted to and the opening hours.

"We are constantly updating this site with any changes.”

Drop off locations

Envirobank:

Waves of Kindness Noosaville

Coles Peregian Springs

Eumundi Showgrounds

Re.Turn-It:

Caltex Tewantin

Bloomhill Cooroy

Whites IGA Peregian Beach